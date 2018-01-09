Speech to Text for Naloxone training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a national epidemic that also hits close to home. opioid setup-vbox-1 opioid setup-vbox-3 opioid overdoses killed more than 42- thousand americans in 20- 16 alone - according to the centers for disease control and prevention. that averages out to about 91 americans each day dying from the drugs. / thankfully - there is a drug that counters the affects of opioid overdoses and ultimately saves lives. it's called naloxone or narcan - and kimt news three's brooke mckivergan live is live in rochester to show us how more people in our area are gaining access to the preventative drug...brooke?x xx naloxone training live-lvo-2 raquel - naloxone has been around for years - and emergency response workers like those with the gold cross ambulance service have been able to save thousands of lives using the drug. naloxone training live-lvo-1 naloxone training live-lvo-3 but tonight at the rochester public library - regular citizens were taught how to administer the drug. the steve rummler hope network held a presentation and demonstration - teaching how to administer naloxone to someone overdosing. at least 1- hundred people attended and went home with a kit that could some day save a life. i spoke with a member of the board of directors who is also celebrating 13 years of recovery himself - and he says this is crucial for our community.xxx naloxone training live-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:randy anderson steve rummler hope network "i always say we can't treat dead people. dead people don't recover because they're not alive. so i can't help them with the tools and resources that i have if they're not alive so the most important thing about this is to keep people alive." steve tells me that their motto is "don't run-call 911" - and they hope to get more people to call for help instead of fleeing the scene. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / naloxone