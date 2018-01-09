Speech to Text for Lawmakers talk budget and tax reform

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

budget tax reform-stngr-2 the 20-18 iowa legislative session is now officially underway. some of the issues lawmakers will be tackling include water quality and education funding. but at the top of the agenda...the state budget shortfall. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was in des moines today. newsroom he has more from the newsroom.xxx ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-1 ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-2 for the second year in a row-- the iowa revenue estimate coference is predicting a shortfall in the state budget leaving lawmakers to figure out where cuts will need to be made. ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-7 natural sound lawmakers are going to be facing a number of issues this session. natural sound but local lawmakers agree one issue needs to be addressed first. our first focus should be on balancing a budget we want to make sure that we balance our budget every year our revenues came in a little bit shorter than what they estimated and it's what we have to deal with the iowa revenue estimating conference predicts lawmakers will have to find a way to cut around 45 to 90 million dollars. ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-5 that should be a big concern on to all iowans we're in a situation where we should have to be making cuts to the budget were almost full employment or full employment and we are having to cut the budget so there's some real changes that i think need to be made ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-4 it's going to come from where we think it's most appropriate to come from and there's some things that we do down here that are that i'm going to say or less important than other things and so that's what's going to come from ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-8 local policy makers say they worry about where some of these cuts will be made, but with the projected deficit, tax reform is something some lawmakers are still looking in to. ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-6 we do have a higher rate and the complicated i think we can simplify her tax returns and find the rates out just a bit i'm excited to work on that this year ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-3 we haven't seen the proposal for the cuts will actually land we're all very concerned what services that will impact what people will impact and how it will impact the lives of people in the state of iowa ia leg budget tax reform-llpkg-9 while legislators are looking at a statewide reform with mixed feelings, federal tax reform is taking shape as well leaving local reprsentatives wondering what this could mean when it goes in to place. the federal deductibility amounts change that will have an impact on the budget so much by necessity there will have to be some budget some tax changes the way iowa i am in come tax works for islands so there's going to be some changes on that i think that's going to cost our people here in iowa more money in the end so we want to put that back to at least where it was before as far as i'm concerned we don't want to people to have to pay more because of something that they did at the federal government according to those we spoke with this is a similar deficit that law makers were faced with during the 20-17 legislative session. in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. the state revenue estimating board does say this is a two pecent increase from the previous fiscal year. the 20-19 fiscal year is expected to go up four precent from the current projection.