Speech to Text for Local Fire Department Gets New Engine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

two years in the making...the clear lake fire department has a new customized fire engine. new fire engine-vo-1 lowerthird2line:local department gets new fire engine clear lake, ia take a look. there's new features like a joystick that controls a water pump at the front of the truck. those with the department say their new rig is designed to fight fires in rural areas...and on the interstate.xxx new fire engine-sot-1 lowerthird2line:josh pokorney clear lake fire dept. "how could we make this truck safe for our firefighters on the interstate? cause you know, the interstate just keeps getting busier and busier and unfortunately it's a hazard out there for us so how can we make sure that we come home safe everyday." firefighters will have to be trained to use the new engine... and the department expects it to be out on the streets by february. /