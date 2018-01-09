wx_icon Mason City 23°

wx_icon Albert Lea 27°

wx_icon Austin 27°

wx_icon Charles City 27°

wx_icon Rochester 26°

Clear

Local Fire Department Gets New Engine

The Clear Lake Fire Department is learning how to use their new rig.

Posted: Mon Jan 08 17:44:07 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 17:44:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Local Fire Department Gets New Engine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

two years in the making...the clear lake fire department has a new customized fire engine. new fire engine-vo-1 lowerthird2line:local department gets new fire engine clear lake, ia take a look. there's new features like a joystick that controls a water pump at the front of the truck. those with the department say their new rig is designed to fight fires in rural areas...and on the interstate.xxx new fire engine-sot-1 lowerthird2line:josh pokorney clear lake fire dept. "how could we make this truck safe for our firefighters on the interstate? cause you know, the interstate just keeps getting busier and busier and unfortunately it's a hazard out there for us so how can we make sure that we come home safe everyday." firefighters will have to be trained to use the new engine... and the department expects it to be out on the streets by february. /

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events