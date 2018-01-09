Speech to Text for Federal Tax Reform and Non-profits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the new federal tax reform bill...some non- profit organizations are worried they'll lose support... especially with monetary donations. non profits and tax reform-vo-1 lowerthird2line:non-profits react to tax reform bill mason city, ia but those with united way of central north iowa say it's not so much of a concern for them. the higher standard deduction means less people will be itemizing their tax bill...which could be less incentive for them to give. but the united way says most people have other motivations to give.xxx non profits and tax reform-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jen arends united way of north central iowa "we feel that our donors really give to us because of the work that we do in the community and we truly believe that our donors want to see change in the community and to support north iowa."