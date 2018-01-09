Speech to Text for Dept. of Transportation worker injured in crash

already moved in to the north precinct which was purchased by the city in september of 2016 for a little over three million dollars. the old "think mutual bank" building will house rpd administration - intelligence unit - k9 - and gold cross ambulance to name a few. they next phase of the project needing to be approved by the city would expand the building and add more garage space for the squad cars and other emergency vehicles.xxx police north precinct-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief roger peterson rochester police department "i think this is the first step in getting them the information they need to make those decisions but we recognize if we're not starting that process there is a finite timeline here as far as the bonding that we really need to pay attention to." not all of the city council members were ready to approve the precinct plans as it - they've asked for the p-d to come back with more information on the cost. / mndot worker warning-stnger-4 a minnesota department of transportation maintenance worker says he's lucky to be alive...after being rear ended while doing work on the side of a local highway. mndot worker warning-bpclip-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan is sharing his message for motorists.xxx mndot worker warning-llvosot-1 mndot worker warning-llvosot-2 mndot transportation generalist john lutzi and his partner were pulled over to the side of highway 14 to pick up debris from the road. he got out of the truck to check the pavement conditions while his partner checked on a car that had gone off the road into the ditch. mndot worker warning-llvosot-3 "i discovered the road was really slippery so i figured it better be safe for me to get back in the truck and it was a second after i got in the truck is when i felt the impact." mndot worker warning-llvosot-5 a motorist who was driving too fast for the slick conditions lost control and crashed into the back of john's truck. he says he's lucky it wasn't much worse and wants to remind drivers to give plows and maintenance trucks plenty of room. "if the roads are bad, we're going to be out and if we're out we're treating it because the roads are slippery, snow covered whatever it may be... slow down." while no one was injured - john says he is still sore from the collision which happened last wednesday. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / min-dot officials tell us they also had one of their plows rear- ended in december on interstate 90 near austin. / in the wake of