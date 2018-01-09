Speech to Text for New Police Precinct

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

growing police department is looking to city leaders to approve plans to move forward with a new police precinct. police north precinct-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new police precinct rochester, mn part of the rochester police department staff has already moved in to the north precinct which was purchased by the city in september of 2016 for a little over three million dollars. the old "think mutual bank" building will house rpd administration - intelligence unit - k9 - and gold cross ambulance to name a few. they next phase of the project needing to be approved by the city would expand the building and add more garage space for the squad cars and other emergency vehicles.xxx police north precinct-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief roger peterson rochester police department "i think this is the first step in getting them the information they need to make those decisions but we recognize if we're not starting that process there is a finite timeline here as far as the bonding that we really need to pay attention to." not all of the city council members were ready to approve the precinct plans as it - they've asked for the p-d to come back with more information on the cost. / mndot worker