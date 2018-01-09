Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-8-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 it was certainly a mild start to the week across the area thanks to a warm front that lifted through on sunday. temperatures will fall to the upper teens tonight and this will allow slippery spots to redevelop on area roadways thanks to the melting we had throughout the day so give yourself a little bit of extra time. patchy fog will redevelop tonight and stick around into tuesday morning. tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs returning to the mid to upper 30's. isolated freezing drizzle will be possible tuesday night. our next system moves in on wednesday and it will start as a wintry mix on wednesday evening. this will transition into all snow wednesday night and will persist into thursday. snow accumulations are likely and right now it's estimated to be around 3-6", but the band of snow could potentially move depending on the path of the low pressure system. stay with kimt as we track this storm. the end of the week will get much colder with highs falling to around 10 on friday and saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: upper teens. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday: am fog/mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper 30's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/isolated freezing drizzle. lows: upper 20's to near 30. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. thank you tyler. /