Speech to Text for Community holds training session on Naloxone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

91 americans die from an opioid overdose. that staggering statistic is from the centers for disease control and prevention. the c-d-c has also found that expanding the use of naloxone - a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose - could save lives. naloxone training-stngr-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us from our rochester studio to explain a new community effort that looks to do just that.xxx naloxone training-lvo-3 amy - the sad reality is that it's come to the point in this epidemic where it's now necessary to hold a community naloxone training - where people can learn how to administer the life-saving drug to someone who has overdosed. naloxone training-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:community naloxone training rochester, mn the public is invited to the rochester library tonight where recovery and addiction specialists will teach folks how naloxone works - how to recognize the signs of opoiod overdose and when to give the life-saving drug to someone who has o-d'd. the executive director of "recovery is happening" tells me just how needed this kind of training is in our area.xxx naloxone training-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:tiffany hunsley recovery is happening "in our own community in the last two weeks i know of two overdose deaths one funeral that was just this weekend from a 25 year old in stewartville so the effects of this are devastating and its ravashing our community." everyone who completes the training will be sent home with an o-d prevention kit which includes naloxone. they also want people to know that narcan and noloxone nasal sprays and auto injectors are available at pharmacies without a prescription. live from the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. the naloxone training at the library goes from 6-thirty to eight thirty tonight and is free and open to the public. /