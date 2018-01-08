Speech to Text for Neighbors react to school bus shooting

after forest city police arrest a man in connection to the school bus shooting that happened friday. we're learning police say the man actually admitted to law enforcement that he was shooting his air rifle toward the school bus... when he broke a window. kimt news three's calyn thompson went to the neighborhood todaand joins us now from th newsroom... calyn - what did you learn about the case today?xxx shooting arrest-nrvo-2 amy - court documents say the man who was arrested and charged with the shooting lives in the neighborhood where the shooting took place - south clark street. shooting arrest-nrvo-1 lowerthird2line:school bus shooting arrest forest city, ia but one neighbor i spoke with says he hasn't seen 32- year-old martin tindall living at that address. the neighbor says south clark street is usually quiet and neighborly... and he's shocked something like this happened. he also says it's scary as quite a few kids live in this neighborhood.x xx shooting arrest-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:glen pannkuk neighbor "anytime a weapon is discharged, there's that element that something could go wrong. and especially when it's little children that have nothing to do, they're just innocent, and they might suffer the consequences." these court documents also say the pellet that went through the school bus window... landed in a girl's hair. thankfully - no students were hurt. live in the mason city newsroom, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. tindall is being held on a two- thousand dollar cash bond in winnebago county. his first court appearance is scheduled for this friday. / austin