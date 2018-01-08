Speech to Text for Lawmakers talk education funding and IPERS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today iowa lawmakers are in des moines to kick off the 20- 18 legislative session. state lawmakers will be facing several tough issues this year including a budget deficit... water quality and education. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was in des moines today to speak to local policy makers. he joins us now from studio three - brian?xxx ia leg: first day-st3vo-2 yeah amy like you said legislators are going to be faced with several tough decisions this session, one of those is what to do with education. ia leg: first day-st3vo-4 lowerthird2line:first day of legislative session des moines, ia besides local schools hoping they receive more funding this session - there are also two laws that will expire in the next few years that area educators are hoping get extended. for instance - the "save" fund expires in 20-29. it is used to fund infastructure projects through a one cent sales tax. another fund is the operational sharing fund where schools can share staff which saves them money.xxx ia leg: first day-st3sot-3 lowerthird2line:state rep. tedd gassman (r) scarville, ia that one cent has been different things as to maybe take me as differently i don't know if promises made again for a number years ago and i just really believe in keeping my promises and i think we should do that with the safe fund also lowerthird2line:state rep. sharon steckman (d) mason city, ia they have seen five years of straight cuts you know of the allowable growth the ssa has gone down down down our school districts need all the help they can get from us period. others we spoke with say they would like to see what the bill to extend these programs would look like before voting on the issue - saying some of the funds could be used else where. / another concern held by teachers as well as other public workers in iowa is what the future holds for their retirement. ipers-st3vo-1 lowerthird2line:future of ipers des moines, ia last february - a collective bargaining bill was signed into law. the law means state employees - other than public safety officials - are not allowed to bargain for anything other than base wages. the passage of that law sparked some concern among iowa's public workers that their retirement plan...called ipers...might soon be subject to change. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that no changes need to be made to ipers right now - but some said they might consider changes in the future.xxx ia leg: first day-st3sot-4 lowerthird2line:state rep. todd prichard (d) charles city, ia ipers is a great system. it's rated. it's very well funded. it's where it needs to be. it's a very stable fund. there's really no reason, compelling reason, to make any major changes. lowerthird2line:state sen. waylon brown (r) st. ansgar, ia it really depends on what we mean by reform. if we're looking at a reform that is going to make sure that the longevity is there for the ipers program, then that's are responsibility to make sure those funds are there for the members in the future. according to ipers' website - the retirement program is 81- percent funded and is projected to be completely funded in just over 20 years. in studio 3 - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. tonight at 6 - we're finding out how the november election could be influencing policy making this legislative session. / shooting arrest-stngr-2 neighbors are