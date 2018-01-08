Speech to Text for 55th Annual RV Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

though the holiday season is over... the shopping continues. rv show-vo-1 rv show-vo-2 people are spending the day at mayo civic center for the 55th annual r-v show. around 60 vendors had booths stocked with outdoor gear for all seasons. one vender says while they're here to sell...the sales aren't his favorite part of the show. xxx rv show-sot-1 rv show-sot-3 but we also get to meet people, we get to see our customers that have purchased from us since we've been in the business for so long and it's just really nice to see the people come out...the kids and everybody they have a lot of fun going through the trailers. organizers say this year's turn out was lower than usual... but still a good day overall. /