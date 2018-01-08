wx_icon Mason City 25°

wx_icon Albert Lea 30°

wx_icon Austin 28°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 28°

Clear
Arrest made in connection to Forest City school bus shooting Full Story

55th Annual RV Show

People head out to the Mayo Civic Center for the 55th Annual RV Show.

Posted: Mon Jan 08 07:40:34 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 07:40:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for 55th Annual RV Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

though the holiday season is over... the shopping continues. rv show-vo-1 rv show-vo-2 people are spending the day at mayo civic center for the 55th annual r-v show. around 60 vendors had booths stocked with outdoor gear for all seasons. one vender says while they're here to sell...the sales aren't his favorite part of the show. xxx rv show-sot-1 rv show-sot-3 but we also get to meet people, we get to see our customers that have purchased from us since we've been in the business for so long and it's just really nice to see the people come out...the kids and everybody they have a lot of fun going through the trailers. organizers say this year's turn out was lower than usual... but still a good day overall. /

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events