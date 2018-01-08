Speech to Text for Car seat clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it's a device in your car that helps keep kids safe... a car seat. and today at a car seat clinic... parents are learning how and at what age kids need to be buckled in to them. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has more from today's demonstration.x xx car seat clinic-llvosot-1 car seat clinic-llvosot-2 as part of the first free sundays at minnesota children museum in rochester, parents got to learn about how to safely strap kids in at a pop-up car seat clinic. car seat buckles car seat clinic-llvosot-3 medcity doulas put on the pop- up tutorial, they say the biggest issue with car seat safety this season is winter coats. they suggest putting the child in, buckling them up, then putting on a winter coat backwards or putting on a cover. too much material between the child and harness can cause safety concerns. another concern is older kids not using booster seats. car seat clinic-llvosot-4 if you have a child that's like i'm done, i don't want to do it anymore. bring them in to get checked with a child passenger safety technician. we'll be happy to be the bad guys and say well hey ya know you don't quite fit this seat, we're more than happy to do that. car seat clinic-llvosot-5 in minnesota kids under 8 or 4 foot 9, are reccommended to be in booster seats. in iowa, kids under 6 years old should be in a booster seat. in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. organizers say if installing a car seat is a concern... you can take it to your local child passenger safety technician for help. car seat clinic-tag-3 to find