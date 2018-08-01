Speech to Text for forecast 1.8.18

we continue with the onslaught of above average temperatures climbing into the 30s alongside some morning/after noon sunshine. clouds will begin to increase through the evening, but otherwise we'll all be staying plenty dry into tuesday. lows will fall into the upper teens tonight, still well above the average for this time of the year. winds will shift tonight,coming at us once again from the south southeast, remaining mostly calm until tuesday. we'll top out in the 40s on wednesday before another round of precipitation heads our way wednesday night and well into thursday. beginning as a wintry mix of rain and snow, everything will transition to snowfall by thursday ? currently, the entire area is looking to pick up at least a few inches of the messy mixture. after the snow moves out by friday, we'll fall back into a cold spell with highs in the single digits by the weekend, and lows back below zero. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng clouds. highs: mid 30's. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: partly cloudy/breezy at times.