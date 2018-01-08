wx_icon Mason City 21°

High school students helping seniors

Posted: Mon Jan 08 05:18:15 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 08 05:18:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

continue students at byron high school are working hard this week to perfect protoypes of devices they made to help the elderly. students have been meeting with senior citizens of madison summit at byron to hear what every day tasks they have trouble with, and are designing products to help. this one ? a device that brings laundry to the top of the washer so people don't need to bend over as far to get clothes out. one student says this program not only helps the elderly, it helps them it's all stuff that we can use in the real world for design in any area we decide to pursue. students are improving their prototypes based on feedback from the senior citizens, and will go back to present their final product at the end of the quarter. wing said the senior citizens can even

