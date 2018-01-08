Speech to Text for Youth recovery program coming to Rochester

a new program is getting started designed to help young people battling addiction. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live with more. annalisa... this program has been successful nationwide... and now its coming to rochester, right? good morning tyler and arielle. that's right. the program is called young people in recovery... it's a nationwide program... but that's right... it is starting a chapter here in rochester. and the non? profit project legacy is helping the chapter start up. karen edmonds is the co? founder of project legacy. she says the youth she works with say there is no recovery program they feel comfortable going to because they aren't surrounded by people their age or ethnicity. 75 percent of the youth in project legacy are in recovery for themselves, and 95 percent have family members battling addiction. edmonds says there is a need for this type of program. you don't see a lot of violent offenders, you see a lot of addicts. and i think that's even more reason for community to be supporting additional resources and additional programs and options and especially for our young people. the youth in recovery program is going to be more than just meetings, it will be ran by youth and have social events so the people trying to recovery wont the program is working on finding support and identifying youth who would like to be involved, and are hoping to be up and running in february.