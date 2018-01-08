Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-7-2017)

it was downright balmy today with highs near 30 degrees for the first time in 18 days! bust out the hawaiian shirts for the first half of this week as lows remain in the upper teens tonight with decreasing clouds. with sunshine tomorrow, highs run above freezing to around 34 degrees. clouds return tomorrow night as lows remain near 20 degrees. tuesday we will have partly sunny skies but highs in the middle 30's. we will have the chance for some freezing drizzle and fog tuesday night that could make travel hazardous as lows drop to the upper 20's. the next system we are tracking will arrive wednesday night and thursday. first, as the system approaches, highs will be near 40 on wednesday. a wintry mix will arrive wednesday evening and will transition to snow on wednesday night. moderate snow will continue into thursday evening with accumulations expected to be between 3 and 6 inches. delays and closings should be expected. this strong system will quickly pull in some cold air with our high on thursday occurring after midnight with falling temperatures the rest of the day. lows drop subzero thursday night. cold and quieter for the rest of the weekend. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: upper teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. monday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 30's. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper teens. winds: west becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph.