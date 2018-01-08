Speech to Text for Record-breaking bowling

- it's a hole in one in golf... hitting for the cycle in baseball...a triple double basketball. - a bowling score of 300... is perfection. - rolling two 300's in a row... is ridiculous. - mason city native jon blakely did that on thursday..but that is only the beginning.xxx bowling story-pkg-3 nat: lowerthird2line:record-breakin g bowling mason city, ia aj: jon blakely's approach to bowling is simple. jon: go through all of your throws, make sure your feet stay the same every time. aj: sometimes that's easier said than done... last thursday... jon started his night with a 258... jon: i had all but two strikes the first game. aj: but then.. things started to get interesting... jon rolled the third 300 of his career..... and his mind started to wonder. bowling story-pkg-4 jon: ive always kind of thought about throwing back to back 300's, because i watch a lot of bowling on tv, i never though i would ever do it. bowling story-pkg-5 aj: but then... it happened. nats: aj: back to back 300's... and an all-time mason city record..... 858 in a single series. jon: it got really quiet, i didn't like that too much because id rather have it loud when im bowling, it didnt seem to mess me up, then to turn around and see everybody right there, was kind of an awesome feeling. aj: jon beat the old mason city record by 22 pins, without a doubt the best moment of his career... but dont think for a second... he's going to take his foot off the gas. jon: ill still show up every week, hit my mark and try to get the best scores i can. aj: and of course... there is one number... he still has in mind. jon: 900...hahahah! tease 4-vo-3