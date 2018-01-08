Speech to Text for Giving back at NIACC

biggest rival is kirkwood. - the two teams go head to head several times each season.. usually with a lot on the line. - but today... we are throwing all that out the window.. because the trojans are doing everything they can.. to help the eagles in a time of need. giving back at niacc-vo-4 giving back at niacc-vo-3 - head coach todd ciochetto and several players from both of the mens and womens team at niacc are holding a skills clinic with all proceeds going to ben jacobson.. an assistant coach on the men's team at kirkwood.. currently battling brain cancer. - ciochetto says... this is a chance to teach his team.. a lesson that will last longer... than 40 minutes of basketball.xxx giving back at niacc-sot-vo-4 giving back at niacc-sot-vo-2 todd ciochetto: this is as big as it gets, treat people how you want to be treated, you know my program has had a lot of tragedy the past two years and people reach out to us, so we are trying to return the favor giving back at niacc-sot-vo-3 - ciochetto says they had around 85 players at the clinic today... and thinks they've raised about 15 hundred dollars... to give to coach jacobson.... with a couple more donations still coming in. - niacc will present the money to kirkwood.. when they travel to cedar rapids later this month. / - it's a