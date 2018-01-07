Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/6)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the clear lake wrestling program is getting back into the swing of things after the holiday break with a home invitational filled with tough individual talent... cl wrestling tourney-vogx-1 lowerthird2line:clear lake invite clear lake, ia we jump to the start of the championship round starting out at 106... - it's 8th ranked in class 2a, sam nelson the clear lake freshman get the fall over st ansgars derek peterson -at 113 it's north butler's bryce trees quick pin for the 5th ranked wrestler over charles city's bronson forsyth in 1:23 - up to 120 emmetsburg puts together a string of wins starting with 9th rated christian nichols getting the fall over cl's aaron canchola - to 126 its top ranked eric faught the undefeated junior gets the pin over forest city's william kirschbaum in the first period - at 132 emmetsburg gets more bonus points from ethan berven getting a 14-2 major - at 138 spencer griffin keeps it going for emmetsburg getting the pin over cole johnson of algona in under 2 minutes. - to 145 great victory for clear lake's braxton doebel were in the third period when he gets the fall. - charles city's dylan koresh at 152 gets the takedown here...that was a part of his 7-2 decision for first - at 160 ben finn found himself wrestling smart...this late takedown over algona's mitchell priebe gets the lion the decision - at 170 it's another trees...this time brandon who's ranked 6th...he gets the quick pin for the bearcats - 182 saint ansgar gets in the 1st place round with dayton smith and the senior takes gold with the 67 second pin over algona's calvin kruse - and clear lake takes one more weight at 195...kade hambly flattens algona's noah murphy in the first cl wrestling tourney-vogx-4 as far as the team score goes...it's clear lake who takes gold on their home mats with 210.5 points. emmetsburg takes second. / entering the barn tonight the mohawk hockey club is on a five game winning streak thanks in large part to zach jimenez who recorded a hat trick friday night to beat the des moines oakleafs... mohawk hockey-vo-1 mohawk hockey-vo-2 tonight the mohawks are taking on dubuque, a team who leads the league in trips to the sin bin... - we're knotted at one in the first mohawks on a power play when jacob lang's wrister is blocked but nate lassise is there for the rebound and goal! its 2-1 m-c - mohawks on the attack again this time speed toyne algon the end boards shoots but isaac tillman is strong between the pipes - mohawks with tons of time in the offensive zone....here's another shot on goal by bryce butler, jimenez follows with the backhand but it's covered up - now it's zach jimenez with the breakaway finding twine glove side... lowerthirdlinescore:mhshl dubuque mason city 1 5 final mohawks win 5-1. / the