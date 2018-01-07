Speech to Text for Hy-Vee helping to decrease opioid abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

/ it's a statewide initiative in iowa. hy-vee pharmacies will be providing resources to help raise awareness on substance abuse. hyvee fights drug abuse-vo-1 hyvee fights drug abuse-vo-2 in a partnership with the iowa department of public health... patients and employees who struggle with substance abuse are provided with information on how they can get help. services inclulde a 24- hour helpline... a new website and counter cards with information. pharmacist tim becker at hy-vee west in mason city says he hopes those who need help take advantage of the program and know that there are resources to help them.xxx hyvee fights drug abuse-sot-1 hyvee fights drug abuse-sot-2 it is an issue. it is a problem, but there people out there willing to help and it's not going to be an easy fight to overcome addiction but in the long run it is an abolute necessity." a facility finder is on the website... your life iowa-dot- org... to help those who are looking for help.