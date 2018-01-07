Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-6-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

will not fall below zero tonight as we have a strong south wind move in. i repeat: temperatures will not fall below zero tonight! in fact we should see a low of around 5 degrees this evening/tonight before temperatures rise throughout the night. wind chills will be as low as -15 degrees. a few very isolated flurries will be possible tonight. we get so 'warm' tomorrow that we could see a high of around 30 despite mostly cloudy skies. we remain in the 30's for highs the next few days after tomorrow with partly cloudy skies monday, partly sunny skies on tuesday. lows will be in the middle to upper teens. wednesday, a system approaches, delivering cloud cover and temperatures to the upper 30's. a rain snow mix will start in the evening before transitioning to all snow by thursday. temperatures plummet behind this system with a high of around 18 on thursday and the return of subzero lows into the weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated flurries. lows: around 5 degrees and rising. winds: south at 15 to 25 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: southwest at 8 to 14 mph. sunday night: decreasing clouds. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. with warmer