Sports Overtime (1/5)

north union at ghv girls-intro-2 - we were looking for the perfect way to kick off our first sports overtime in 2018... and then we saw the stat. - the north union girls are 9 and oh this season. ot vs:9-0 north union warriors 5-6 ghv cardinals - and they are scoring 73 points per game... the most in all of class 2-a. - the warriors are starting the 2018 portion of their schedule with a one game lead in the t-i-c west. - speaking of the top of iowa conference... they are leading the show tonight. - and with that... lets bring in whitney blakemore. / north union at ghv girls-vo-2 - aj.. balanced scoring is big reason why the warriors are winning games this season. - four of north union's five starters are shooting 43 percent or higher from the field this winter. north union at ghv girls-vo-5 lowerthird2line ot:#12 north union at ghv garner, ia - tonight.. north union is going on the road.. to square off with ghv. - warriors ball kate anderson pass underneith to chloe lofstrom ans she is strong off the glass to get the bucket. morgan ryerson dribbles down the base line goes up and that will count for two. but the warriors keep coming-- samantha hagadorn to lofstrom and she goes up for another basket and gets the foul. it worked the first time why not again-- hagadorn to lofstrom warriors just rolling. but the card's aren't out yet--jilian heitland attacks the hoop--nice move give her two there. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (12) north union ghv 73 39 final but the warriors are too much-- they go on to win this one 73 to 39. / forest city at lake mills girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:forest city at lake mills lake mills, ia the forest city girls are coming off a nice win over garrigan tuesday.. tonight they are at forest city. - we've seen it for her entire career... hannah anderson can beat you so many different.. lets start from a three pointer from way deep. - later in the second half... anderson works her way to the paint.. same result for the tribe. - give lake mills some credit for battling back... becca evans..with a sweet and one.. with the scoop shot. - but f-c goes on a run... theres a transition basket from noelle jones. - and then jones hits a baseline jumper... forest city picks up a conference road win...58-27. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (12) forest city lake mills 58 27 final newman at st ansgar girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:newman at st. ansgar saint ansgar, ia - one stop in the tic east tonight... newman at saint ansgar. - newman gets on the board first....peyton olson with the steal dishes it to maria determan for the points in transition - but saints tie this thing back up hali anderson finds molly jenkins open along the baseline for two - hannah patterson keeps it going in front of the home crowd banking in the three from the wing. what a shot. - knights have a ton of shooters and keelan curley is one of them hitting the triple from outside - and they like to push the pace too... this time it's mckenzie sullivan finding lily castle out front lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball newman st. ansgar 51 47 final - newman gets the w 51-47. / - and a couple of other girls scores i want to pass your way tonight. - north butler edges rockford... 33 to 32. - and the clear lake girls continue to roll in the n-c- c.. .winning at webster city by 20. / dowling at mc girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:dowling at mason city mason city, ia - we have a pretty sweet individual matchup in mason city tonight... the mohawks are led by megan meyer. - they are taking on caitlin clark and dowling... arguably the best player in all of iowa. - lets start with some handles from clark....about 97 different fakes... before going glass for the bucket. - mohawks counter on the drive... hannah faktor splits the defense.. give her the bucket... and the bonus free throw. - it's a career night for megan meyer though.. .she becomes the 6th player in program history to go over the 1,000 career point mark... stealing and scoring right here. - theres faktor for two more with a sweet reverse lay in. - but clarks is just crazy good... this is just impossible to stop... jumper is on the money. - dowling 82.. mason city 70. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (6) dowling (5) mason city 82 70 final houston at lp girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:houston at #1 l-p lyle, mn - number one lyle pacelli is also at home tonight... squaring off with houston. - were at the start of the second half...and the a's to no surprise are using kristi fett to their advantage dropping one to the 6-5 senior who gets the bucket and the whistle - tons of great passing by l-p tonight this time around it's to a wide open abigail bollingberg who hits the corner trey - there's no slowing down for this top ranked team...off the turnover olivia christianson feeds it ahead to bollingerg this time for the quick layin lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs girls basketball houston (1) lyle-pacelli 28 59 final - what a night for bollingberg her teammates find her again and this time she also draws the foul...59-28 lyle wins. / northfield at austin girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:northfield at austin austin, mn the austin girls have won two in a row.. tonight.. they host northfield. - austin down by one in the first half emily hegna spins and kicks it back out to kyra walters at the top of the key who watches her three bounce in for the lead - north field regains the lead rachel kelly working down low fights for two - this game is back and forth...around the world goes the pack right to abby lewis who sinks the corner three - the first half is winding down and abby lewis comes in clutch again lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs girls basketball northfield austin 49 25 final almost the exact same spot she knocks down another from outside but it was all raiders in the second 49-25 the final. / spx ot tease-vo-3 lowerthirdbanner ot:tabick's taste of the town - lets take a quick time out.. and head to the concession stand. - we've heard good things about the food in garner.. and up next brian tabick... tabicks taste of the town-intro-2 - our guy brian tabick has been a little cranky the last couple of weeks.. - and he's never usually like that. - but then we realized what's wrong.... concession stands were closed for two weeks.. so he couldn't have his favorite food. - tonight... tabicks taste of the town returns.... at ghv.xxx tabicks taste of the town-pkg-3 tabicks taste of the town-pkg-2 a week break from tabick tastes the town is long enough im eager to get back on the basketball court as well as the consession stand-- today we are at g-h-v to figure out what a hungry cardinal eats come half time or in between games the consession stand is the place to be at g-h-v. natural sound and with a great menu, you can't blame them, but there is one item that stands out among the rest, natural sound the pulled pork and it's secret seasonings. joining me know is russ dalbeck the head chef of the pulled pork what makes this pulled pork so good-- the flavor, we had them last year we brought it back this year. ryan darg is the official taste tester for ghv ryan what do you like about this--well the flavor is just deliscious and it looks good all around and it just tastes delicious perfect lets rate it.--- ill give it a nine, what about you, ten-- perfect in garner brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. jp talks trade-vo-3 jp talks trade-vo-2 - thank you brian... one baseball note for you... last night we told you about the trade that is sending jake peter to the los angeles dodgers. - a couple of key notes about the deal.. the team says j-p will be taking part in their big league camp at spring training... and his versatility fits the n-l style.. because peter can play anywhere. - he's also excited to play with.. some of the biggest names in baseball.xxx jp talks trade-3 jp talks trade-2 jake peter: guys like corey seager and justin turner, puig, kershaw, you can go down the whole roster for the dodgers, i think its going to be cool to be in the same clubhouse as those guys, get to know them a little bit, learn from them and try to elevate my game. final tease-vo-3 final tease-vo-2 - we are looking forward to following j-p in l-a. - of course we are also looking forward to some additional basketball highlights tonight... we'll the comets tonight against 5 and 1 waukon. - i tell you what folks... c-c was lights out in the first quarter... everything they shot... finds nothing but net... that's mike cranshaw from 19 feet. - later in the quarter... cade hemesath does a great job of sealing off his defender... and then the sweet move in the middle for two... c-c rolling early. -they can shoot it from distance as well..noah schlader is open on the wing.. give him all three of those. - more great movement from c-c... all the way around the perimeter... cranshaw... strikes one more time... three more for the senior. - one more highlights... from hemesath... balls kicks out his way... and he drills another three pointer... hem-dog has 26. - nice win for coach k.. and the comets.. 77- 72. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball waukon charles city 72 77 final fc at lake mills boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:forest city at lake mills lake mills, ia forest city is trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season tonight at lake mills. - we saw trevor hanna come out for introductions.. and now we see trevor hanna drill a three pointer from the wing. - more dogs from deep... way over there in the far corner... its chett helming.. and ol chett has no problem from there. - but dan rosacker.. posted on twitter.. he's proud of his team for responding...of course when sam snyder makes shots from behind the basket.. that helps. - now snyder is in front of the basket.. this one is a triple... he's an impossible guard. - his buddy... ryan theel helps out the cause with a near corner three point goal. - 53-36 tribe. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball forest city lake mills 53 36 final north union at ghv boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:north union at ghv garner, ia - the ghv boys have rattled off three straight w's... looking to make it 4 against north union. - jared graham with the pick he takes this one all the way down court great layup- cardinals up early. good ball movement by the cards- pass to james betz who finds ryan meyers underneth he goes off the glass and in. meyer pass outside here to graham dishes it to conner burke gives it back to meyer under the tin again off the glass and two more. cardinals keep rolling in the first-- betz plows his way to the hoop great layup there. black crawmer attathe hoop tough shot here lands it that play ends the cardinals 16 oh run, but lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball north union ghv 26 73 final g-h-v goes on to win this one 73 to 26. dowling at mc boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:dowling at mason city mason city, ia - the mason boys are playing on back to back nights... dowling is in the river city tonight. - avery mellman is going to be a star for the mohawks.. this play.. might be his best yet... an and one.. that payton and myah have to love watching online... shout out to them. - but dowling has a ton of athletes... john waggoner is going to play football at iowa...you can kind of see why right here... grabs the loose ball.. then the offensive board.. then scores two. - maroons win... 75-46. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball dowling mason city 75 46 final ot fp 4 team score:mn hs boys basketball northfield regular season raiders 57 (2) austin packers ... - a couple of boys basketball scores in southern minnesota tonight. - goodbye-tag-2 - shout out to drew olson... the 5th player in osage history to score 1000 career points. - but we have to give a birthday shout out to our friend raquel hellman... i cant tell you how old she is... because.. .she would stop running the teleprompter for me!