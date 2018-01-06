Speech to Text for Emergency care packages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

care packages-vo-5 helping victims of human trafficking. that is the goal of an effort happening in our area. care packages-vo-3 lowerthird2line:care packages for human trafficking survivors rochester, mn people gathered today in rochester to fill "care packages" for human trafficking survivors. they include items like deodorant...tiss ues...hair brushes...and snacks to help people with basic needs. the packages are also a tool to help build trust between the victims...and organizations that can help them.xxx care packages-sot-1 lowerthird2line:stephanie holt founder, mission 21 a lot of the times survivors are conditioned to mistrust law enforcement or not trust service providers so it's just a really good way for us to tell them hey we're here to help you, we're safe, and um, here are some resources. there are also collection bins being set-up around rochester where you can donate items for the care packages. kimt.com:local news to find out where those bins are...and other ways you can help the cause...just head over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.