people all across the united states took time to show to support for a local boy who's facing a tough fight. prayers for elliot-vo-3 prayers for elliot-vo-2 elliot buros is a nine year-old from mason city who has brain cancer. those at mercy family clinic in clear lake were just a few of many wearing their "elliot strong" shirts today for what his mom and uncle are calling "pray for elliot day." people across the country have been following elliot's story on social media. his family is very touched by all the support.xxx prayers for elliot-sot-2 prayers for elliot-sot-3 jennifer - it just means there's a lot of people giving prayers for him, that there's hope out there that there can be a cure, and if not everyone can see how elliot has impacted so many people's lives. elliot's mom tells us four- hundred shirts have been purchased since their last order. / coming