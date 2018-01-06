Speech to Text for School bus window shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it was a very scary situation for a group of students headed to school today...when their bus window was shot out in forest city. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick shows what happened.xxx school bus shot-llpkg-1 school bus shot-pkg-2 natural sound when ever a school bus driver is picking up or dropping off student's their goal is to get them from point a to point b safely natural sound but a scary situation took place when someone shot out a school bus window with a pellet gun... leaving the community unnerved. school bus shot-pkg-3 the stores been here since 1956 never have experienced anything that to my knowledge like that school bus shot-pkg-5 any time you hear something like that you have immediate concerns for students and staff school bus shot-pkg-6 lehmann says it is unknown how many students were on the bus when the shooting took place, but there were no injuries and the students that were near the window were monitored throughout the day. while he says the district doesn't train for specific incidents like this-- he says the driver handled the incident well. you just stop the bus down the road along that line went back to go look at kids delivered along that line reported it to the transportation director and while this situation ended in the best way possible...there' s always the fear of it happening again. when will the target become not a car window but instead a kids face you can't let it happen in forest city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. the forest city police department says they do know who is responsible for shooting at the bus window...but they aren't releasing the person's name at this time. the superintendent says it is not anyone who attends the school district. the investigation is ongoing.