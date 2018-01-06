Speech to Text for North Iowa Gives Back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

local woman is spearheading an effort on social media to encourage others to help each other. north iowa gives back page-vo-2 lowerthird2line:north iowa gives back mason city, ia the "north iowa gives back" facebook page now has more than three- thousand members. people can post if they're in need of something like furniture...clot hes....or even prayers. you can also post items you have and are willing to donate to others.xxx north iowa gives back page-sot-3 lowerthird2line:kandi torres administrator, north iowa gives back kandi - like i said i've always been helped through my whole life on different things clothes, food and i wanted to give back to the community and i wanted to see the community give back to each other. one of the requirements is everything that's posted is free. so you're not allowed sell items on the page...just donate them. / live