Speech to Text for Marijuana Memo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

general jeff sessions has issued a marijuana enforcement memo the policy that allows states to legalize recreational use of marijuana without federal intervention. marijuana states-vo-1 marijuana states-vo-3 the memo allows federal prosecutors to be more tough on marijuana cases. while medical cannabis patients will not be impacted by this - if congress doesn't maintain funding for medical cannabis patient protections it would certainly have implications that a local mom we talked to is concerned about. xxx marijuana states-sot-1 "my son is a patient in the program, has been since it started in july of 2015 and it is life-changing for us, we can't go without it it's just not a possibility and i don't know what we'll do if all the sudden it's illegal." sessions' memo does not go as far as some cannabis advocates had feared. the memo provides a guideline allowing state prosecutors to use federal laws about the drug but does not explicitly direct more prosecutions - resources - or other efforts that could negatively impact the industry. / a