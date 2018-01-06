wx_icon Mason City -3°

Marijuana Memo

Sessions' memo allows state prosecutors to apply federal laws about marijuana even in states where it's legal.

Posted: Fri Jan 05 16:54:05 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 05 16:54:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Marijuana Memo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

general jeff sessions has issued a marijuana enforcement memo the policy that allows states to legalize recreational use of marijuana without federal intervention. marijuana states-vo-1 marijuana states-vo-3 the memo allows federal prosecutors to be more tough on marijuana cases. while medical cannabis patients will not be impacted by this - if congress doesn't maintain funding for medical cannabis patient protections it would certainly have implications that a local mom we talked to is concerned about. xxx marijuana states-sot-1 "my son is a patient in the program, has been since it started in july of 2015 and it is life-changing for us, we can't go without it it's just not a possibility and i don't know what we'll do if all the sudden it's illegal." sessions' memo does not go as far as some cannabis advocates had feared. the memo provides a guideline allowing state prosecutors to use federal laws about the drug but does not explicitly direct more prosecutions - resources - or other efforts that could negatively impact the industry. / a

