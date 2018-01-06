Speech to Text for Visitation Restrictions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

.jpg influenza is widespread across the country...includ ing in our area. that's why a local hospital is taking extra precautions...to keep patients and staff safe. kimt news three's stefante randall has more. she joins us live from mercy medical center north iowa in mason city with more...stefante? xxx hospital restrict-lintro-2 raquel...here at mercy medical center north iowa- a level two visitation restriction is in place. that means those with respiratory or flu-like symptoms or anyone 18 years or less won't be able to visit patients. there are limited visitors in the birth center...patient s in isolation...and pediatric department too.xxx hospital restrict-lpkg-2 hospital restrict-lpkg-3 vicki thompson is no stranger to policies and procedures in hospitals - as she worked in the medical field for over 40 years.. now caring for her mother and making sure she is protected from the flu is her top priority. hospital restrict-lpkg-4 "if you are sick stay home, if your family is sick stay home, if you habeen exposes toanything it is probaly a good idea to not go and visit people ina medical facility it's a good idead to use the protective devices thattey have in place the mask." hospital restrict-lpkg-5 that's why vicki is relieved to hear about the visitation restrictions at mercy medical center. "the eldetrly pick it up seem quicker than anyone else and children too and its espescially imprtant we keep it that way and we dont want deaths more deaths from the flue than we normally see ina season." infection prevention nurse kim overbeck says they want community members and patients to know that they are their top priority. hospital restrict-lpkg-6 " with the community actiivity increasing we rerally are trying to protect our poatients and visitors and staff as well becuase the less traffic we have in the hospital in those restricted aras then the less opportunity it is to spread in the hospital hospital restrict-lpkg-7 as for vicki - she says she is hopeful the community look at this as a positive and take the necessary precations. "they have provided a lot of good education to the public and poublic health too has provide a lot of good ediucation and i think coming across those kinds of thiings it's just going to help all around in the community." the level two visitaton restriction will be enforced until the end of flu season... which is until march 31st. reporting live in mason city - stefante randall kimt news 3. / / we also spoke to representatives from mayo clinic campuses in rochester and austin who say they currently do not have any restrictions but have signs to inform patients and families about influenza. / it has