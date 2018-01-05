Speech to Text for MnDOT gets new tool to clear the roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to 15 mph. ice breaker trucks-vo-3 department of transportation crews in our area have a new tool for keeping the roads safe during the winter. deedee vosot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mndot's new ice breaker kimt news 3 check out this - it's called the ice breaker. it's mndot's newest advancement in winter maintenance. carbon-tipped rollers on the front of the truck slice holes in the compacted snow... breaking it up so the underblade can scrape it away.xxx deedee vosot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mike dougherty mndot district 6 "similar to this type of weather where it's below zero and the chemicals and materials we use just aren't really loosening up that icy bond this is another way to get at that get it off the roads." mn-dot hasn't had to use the ice breaker in our area yet - but with snow in the forecast next week - it could come in handy. /