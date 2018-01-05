Speech to Text for Gym announces channel restrictions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cable.jpg are you someone who goes to the gym and turns the t-v to your favorite news channel? well now - lifetime fitness has announced they're going to limit their gym members on what they can watch---by taking away certain news channels. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is seeing how you feel about the concept. she joins us now live in mason city - emily?xxx no cable news at gym-lvo-2 amy - life time fitness is getting rid of channels like cnn, fox, msnbc and cnbc. but those here at ironhouse gym in mason city say that's a bit extreme. no cable news at gym-lvo-4 lowerthird2line:restricting channels at the gym mason city, ia those with life time fitness say the decision to remove cable news channels comes after requests from their members. they believe this ties in with their mission to provide a family-oriented environment free of negativity and politically charged content. the owner of ironhouse gym says he feels it is not up to him to choose what members can watch.xxxx no cable news at gym-lsot-3 lowerthird2line:bob vasquez owner, ironhouse gym inc. bob - there's the one's working out watching tv when i'm working out and doing cardio i always try to be nice and ask the people next to me what they're watching. gym members i spoke to here say they don't even watch t-v while working out so it doesn't bother them. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily. the nearest life time fitness is located in des moines. / pray for elliot day-vo-4