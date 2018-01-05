Speech to Text for Delay in Mayo consolidation plan

we're learning that mayo clinic's plan to shift inpatient services from its albert lea campus to its austin campus is going to take longer than initially expected. the transition was supposed to begin on january 1st but was later pushed back to the first quarter of this year. mayo changes delay-stngr-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with more.xxx marijuana repeal reax-lvo-2 amy - a spokesperson for mayo clinic tells us since they made the announcement in june of last year - they've said the transition timelines may be influenced by factors like availablility of trained staff - space constraints and construction schedules.. mug fp:mayo shift from albert lea to austin delayed kimt news 3 mayo-logo.jpg "our inpatient surgical ser ... a statement from mayo says in part... "our inpatient surgical services planning team has taken great care to ensure all workflows are in place as well as staff hired and trained to support inpatient surgeries moving to austin. these steps are necessary to ensure safe high-quality care for our patients." marijuana repeal reax-lvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file save our hospital reaction to delay kimt news 3 mayo's transition announcement sparked a lot of community backlash and the formation of the group "save our hospital" which has fought to maintain the full service albert lea hospital. i spoke to a member of the group who says they're hopeful that this delay will lead to mayo engaging the community about other options.xxx marijuana repeal reax-lsot-1 "the people who live here are motivated to find solutions to make a full- service hopsital work because these services are vital for our town of 18- thousand people." mayo said they well transition surgeries over the next several months as staffing permits. from the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. mayo clinic also announced they plan to add eight new positions to support surgical services on both campuses. / g8 lawsuit