Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-5-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-7 weather-stngr-6 things are cold and will warm up above 0 later tonight. sara has more on that. weather-live-2 this is the evening we'll have to wrestle with some bitterly cold temperatures before the glowrious weekend warm- up arrives. before that though, we're looking at another round of below zero double digits and dangerously cold wind chills leading into the weekend hours. and even with the warm-up in sight, won't want to put away the winter jackets just yet. although the extended forecast keeps with temperatures near that average, things will still be on the chilly side. we are here in the middle of winter after all! in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. we have one more night of temperatures below 0 to get through before things will be warming up quite a bit. plan on lows falling into the double digits below 0 tonight with wind chills around -20 to -25 degrees. we'll be seeing things warm back up to around 10 degrees for a high on saturday. clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon. saturday night will be our first night in over a week with overnight lows above 0. sunday highs will climb back to around 30 degrees marking the warmest day in over two weeks. isolated snow will be possible on sunday, but little to no accumulation is expected. next week will begin on a mild note with temperatures around 30 for monday and tuesday. we are tracking a system that will look to produce moderate accumulation of snowfall on wednesday night into thursday. temperatures will fall back to the single digits for highs by next friday. tonight: mostly clear/wind chills around - 20 to -25 degrees. lows: double digits below 0. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. highs: double digits above 0. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: