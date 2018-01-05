Speech to Text for Divorce filing go up in January

a new year may have a rocky start for some couples... the university of washington is finding divorce filings pick up in january. the findings say that money, especially after the holidays, is a big reason for divorce filings. connie wheeler is a therapist at agape (a? gahp?ay) marriage counseling services. she says overspending during the holidays could be a source of conflict between couples. she says to work through these problems, communication is key./// if you can sit down and come up with some kind of plan. often in couples there is a spender and saver and so that's already a difference. whatever plan works for the couple, is a great plan. wheeler says along with finances, kids and intimacy,