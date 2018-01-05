Speech to Text for Recycling after the holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

many recycling centers are reporting overwhelming amounts of work following the holidays. this is after cardboard and paper materials hit recycling bins in people's homes. but the stress and volume other centers are seeing haven't hit home. k?i?m?t news three's annalisa pardo is live in the studio... annalisa, we saw in california yesterday on daybreak just how bad the problem was there... but what seems the reason why our area hasn't been hit as hard? that's right arielle and tyler... it seems preperation is the difference for centers near us. despite what other areas may be experiencing, i talked with local recycling centers that tell me they're doing just fine. that's about 2 days worth. recycling stations in dodge county and olmsted county, say they saw increased recycling over the holidays. but both say the holiday recycling waste coming in was all pretty manageable. the center in dodge county says it's manageble because they were prepared./// for christmas a couple weeks ago we have our center that people have 24?7 access to on the weekends we set out a third container for cardboard, it's full on monday all three of them. paulson tells me his center in dodge county saw a 3 percent increase recycling this past year ? they shipped out olmsted county recycling facility said they saw about a 3 fold increase in recycling because of the holidays. and we did reach out to the mason city recycling center and didn't hear back.