Local highlights 1/4

organization is loaded with young talent... and until about 6:15 tonight.. that included former mason city mohawk jake peter. - but j-p is saying bye to the sox.. and hello to the sunshine. peter traded-vo-4 peter traded-vo-2 - today.. the chicago white sox are trading peter to the los angeles dodgers...as part of a three team deal. - peter has spent his entire professional career in the white sox organization... finishing last season in triple a charlotte. - the dodgers hold their spring training workouts in glendale arizona.. that's where j-p begins his journey to make the 40-man roster. / - ive been in a couple of wrestling rooms this week... and noticed several wrestlers going with the double sweat- shirt plan. - a couple of grapplers need to shed a pound or two.. after the holiday break. wrestling at rockford-vo-5 lowerthird2line:newman at rockford rockford, ia - lets start our coverage tonight in rockford. - it's the warriors and newman. - the action kicks off at 132 pounds... and that's trevor johnson's spot in the line up.. the rockford seniors.. gets six.. with a second period fall. - competitive match at 138 pounds...the man they call goody.... is good tonight... nick goodrich.. with a nice takedown here.. on his way to a 10 to 5 victory. - but newman goes on a run.. to seal the dual... you have to like the way kam black wrestles... this fall comes at 1:17 in the first period... knights get the win... 36-30. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling newman rockford 36 30 final nk newman-vo-5 lowerthird2line:n-k vs. newman rockford, ia - we caught the very last match of the dual between northwood- kensett at newman... and here is the highlight. - at 285 pounds...ryder lestrud... gets the mat slap... at 24 seconds in the first period. - but newman wins this dual as well... 51 to 18.. the knights go 2 and oh on the evening. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling n-k newman 18 51 final spx fp multi line:ia hs wrestling rankings released thursday 1a) #1 145- chance throndson 2a) #1 126- eri ... - there are a new set of high school wrestling rankings out via the predicament tonight.. and we have three grapplers holding steady at number one. - starting with chance throndson of riceville.. in class 1a's 145 pound class. - clear lake's eric faught is at the same spot in class 2-a... at 126. - and cullan schriever is rolling through the competition at 106 pounds in class 3a. / - last time we saw the mason city boys basketball team in action.. they edged rival clear lake by seven points. - tonight... they start 20-18 in another rivalry showdown. fd at mc boys hoops-vo-5 fd at mc boys hoops-vo-2 - the dodgers of fort dodge.. are making their way to mohawk gym. - fort dodge builds a double digit lead in the second quarter... here come the mohawks.... that's a sweet little step back triple from jake rood. - and then later in the quarter.. dylan miller dumps the pass off to avery mellman... and avery aces that jumper. - but fort dodge.. creates a couple of turnovers.. that lead to easy points...there goes malcolm clayton. - dodgers.. dodge the mohawks... by a 63-43 final score. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball fort dodge mason city 63 43 final jm at man east-vo-2 jm at man east-vo-3 - huge game in the big nine conference.. undefeated john marshall.. against undefeated mankato east. - the rockets have arguably one of the best players in the country . in junior . matthew hurt . theres a nice finish at the tin. - second half now.. hurt... with a sweet outlet pass..to montrae hiatt.. this one is close.. throughout. - rockets running again... its hurt one more time... lefty finish in traffic is good. - hurt has 30 on the night. - but his team.. suffers their first loss....uhana ochan.... uses a sweet back door cut... for the slam. - mankato east wins... 75-63. / jm at man east-vo-4 ohio state iowa men-vo-4 81 final fd at mc girls-vo-4 fd at mc girls-vo-2 - the mason city girls climbed to number five in the latest 4-a rankings released today.. taking on fort dodge tonight. - dodgers leave megan meyer open... and that's a bad idea... nothing but net.. assistant coach tom kirby knows how many points that is worth. - but megan's night is only just beginning...nice drive past the defense... and then the 13 foot jumper falls through. - megan breaks her own school record for points in a game...scoring 40 tonight. - mason city wins... 74-50. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball fort dodge (5) mason city 50 74 final