Speech to Text for Radon test kits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

be lurking in your home without you even knowing... radon is a colorless and odorless gas that occurs naturally in the soil... it also happens to be the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non smokers.. the good news is - exposure to the dangerous gas is very preventable as long as you have your home tested. radon kits-stnger-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on what you can do to protect yourself and your family.xxx radon kits-llvosot-1 radon kits-llvosot-4 raquel this is the epa's map of radon zones. everything in red - which you can see is out entire viewing area is zone one which has the highest levels of radon in the soil. radon kits-llvosot-3 according to olmsted county public health - more than half of the homes in the county have radon levels that are considered unsafe. the only way to know if you're living in a home with elevated radon levels is to test for it using a kit like this one. it's especially important for those of us living in this region where the geology - soil type and way our homes are built can increase the risk of radon exposure.xxx radon kits-llvosot-2 "the fact that our homes are build really insulated and tight because it's cold means that once the radon seeps in and our furnaces are running there's kind of a negative pressure in the house so it kind of draws the radon gases from the soil in to the house and they can accumulate and that's where you'll have your higher levels." radon kits are easy to use and available at most county public health departments in our area. from the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / for more information on where you can get a radon test kit head to radon kits-tag-2 kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.