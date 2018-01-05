Speech to Text for Former Undersecretary of Education visits

how to make higher education as universal - free - and accessible as public school. that was the topic today when the former undersecretary of education visited our area. ed undersecretary in town-vo-1 ed undersecretary in town-vo-2 doctor martha kanter is now the executive director of america's college promise - an obama administration initiative to build public support for funding the first two years of higher education for hard working students. it starts in community colleges - which is why she was speaking to a group at r-c-t-c about what works with the more than 2- hundred programs across the nation that have been started.xxx ed undersecretary in town-sot-1 ed undersecretary in town-sot-2 "we have business, government, education, and philanthropy working together to say these are the pieces we need to put together to increase the success of students coming into college, it's not just getting in it's not just coming up through the pipeline." america's college promise is chaired by former second lady dr jill biden. / hawk i funding-bpclip-6