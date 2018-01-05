Speech to Text for Hawk-I funding concerns

It's called the Hawk-I program - and it's designed to help give health insurance to children in working class or low-income Iowa families. But thousands of those families could soon be getting a notification that the federal government might cut its funding. KIMT News Three's Brian Tabick is looking into how this will impact those in our area.

I spoke to several people today who are afraid of not knowing what the future may hold for their insurance as around 44 thousand families utilize this program.

"It's pretty darn hard. It's so frustrating and hurtful," Lee Okerlund doesn't have coverage through this plan, but says he knows what it is like to have healthcare concerns after his wife's father was one of dozens of people forced to leave a care facility in Wisconsin because of insurance issues.

"You're someone that's 91 years old really doesn't understand he's going through his comfortable and his living situation and what's that going to do his health. Physically especially plus mental health when he realizes that he no longer has a place to live that he doesn't enjoy and the people care for him so much."

Those with the Iowa Department of Human Services say they're still hopeful the U.S. Congress will approve the funding...especially because the federal government covers 92 percent of the funds for this program. Not doing so would put the state in a tough position.

"It will be a huge chunk in our budget and is very needed program so I'm hoping that the federal government will continue to this program and re-authorize it."

Notices to families on the lack of funding for the program would start going out in February if Congress cannot pass the funding. Those with DHS say short term funding has been passed, but they aren't sure how much it will actually be.

"This is a really important program that is making sure they're working families have health care for their children but I can't even imagine how that can't get re-authorized."

For those struggling with the healthcare system themselves-- bringing the community together to help those in need is their answer.

"Who's going to take care of these family and these children? Food, heat, clothing has to come first."

In Mason City, Brian Tabick, KIMT News Three. The Iowa DHS is looking at other options if the worst does happen. They say they are discussing the matter with Medicare as a possible solution.