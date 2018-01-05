Speech to Text for Fareway smoking ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

smoking on company property is being banned for employees of one area grocery store chain. fareway no cigs-vo-2 fareway no cigs-vo-3 fareway is looking to create a more healthy work environment by banning tobacco product use by employees on their property. this includes e-cigs - chewing tobacco - and cigarettes. one woman we spoke with says its now going to be up to employees to decide if they want to work for a company with these regulations.xxx fareway no cigs-sot-2 fareway no cigs-sot-3 kayla - i guess that's the employers choice they get to choose what an employee can or can not do. nx fp multi line:viewer poll kimt facebook fareway has banned employees from using tobacco on company prope ... we asked our viewers on k-i- m-t news three's facebook page asking what they thought of the ban. over 5-hundred people voted in the poll - 76 percent saying it's a good move and 24-percent saying it's not fair to employees.