Speech to Text for Conserving Natural Gas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather is leading a local utility company to ask their customers conserve natural gas. conserve gas-vo-1 lowerthird2line:conserving natural gas kimt news 3 osage municipal utilities general manager josh byrnes tells with this cold weather impacting a huge portion of the country...it's burning natural gas reserves. to help eleviate the issue and help customes save money..o- m-u has issued a "critical day status" alert. it switches them over to an alternatitive heating source.xxx conserve gas-sot-1 lowerthird2line:josh byrnes general manager of omu "part of the reason to that we ask people to conserve and switch to standby because im also watching to make sure we don't go over our booked amounst because what happens if we go over that booke damount we have to pay that days price at the terminal." o-m-u custmers will be on peak alert status until january eighth...which is this coming monday. / - theres