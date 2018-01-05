Speech to Text for Skip-A-Pay Program

business is spending the week giving back to the community they serve. north iowa community credit union is handing out checks to different families and organizations. it's all part of their "skip a pay" program. skip payment-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is showing us how it works...and how the donations are impacting those on the receiving end.xxx skip payment-llvosot-2 skip payment-llvosot-3 emily - here's how the skip a pay program works here at north iowa community credit union. members who have a loan out instead of paying on that loan in november, december, or january they're asked to make a small donation of 25 dollars or more toward the program. skip payment-llvosot-5 members don't have to donate but the money they're collecting is going a long way. employees of the credit union are the ones who choose where the money will go. this year d-j prestholt's family was chosen...becaus e his father unexpectedly started having major health issues. what was first thought to be bronchitos has ended up being very serious heart problems. for d-j this donation means more than he can explain. lowerthird2line:dj pretsholt family received donation dj my dad's missed a week of work now and my mom's been off to be with him so this helps with all the bills that are racking up and everything so its very appreciated. skip payment-llvosot-6 emily - in total six thousand dollars is being donated this year. in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / others who received donations from the skip-a-pay program this year include habit for humanity...youth for christ...and family alliance of veterans of american in forest city.