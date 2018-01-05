Speech to Text for Lawsuit Not Dropped

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

investigation. / we have an update tonight on the river city renaissance project. that's the proposal to bring a major development - including an arena - hotel and museum - to downtown mason city. a civil lawsuit was filed in july by philip chodur of g-eight development against the city...saying the city had breached their contract by switching developers. g-8 is back on the job - but the lawsuit still hasn't been dropped. now - in order for the project to move forward...the lawsuit must be dropped by tomorrow. kimt news three's brian tabick joins us now live in mason city with the latest...brian?xx x g8 lawsuit-lvo-3 raquel i did speak to city staff today who says they have reached out to philip chodur, the lead developer for g-8 about the timeline to drop the lawsuit. g8 lawsuit-lvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file lawsuit not dropped mason city, ia when the city met with the iowa economic development board in december, one of the requirements to receive the state funding is to drop the lawsuit. a mason city resident we spoke with says he does want to see the project get done - but he has some reservations.xx x g8 lawsuit-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:tyler thompson mason city, ia kind of undecided, be nice to bring more tourism to the town but it is going to bring a lot of construction to put up with. now if the lawsuit is not dropped by tomorrow raquel essentially that means they would have to start the process of searching for a developer all over again. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the state also still requires g-8 to prove they have a hotel brand in place as well as secured funding for the project. / during