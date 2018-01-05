Speech to Text for Providing Shelter from the Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

/ this extreme cold stretch we're enduring can be hard on anyone. but it can be even more difficult for those who struggle with homelessness or hunger. kimt news three's stefante randall is looking into efforts to help those in need this winter. she joins us now live in mason city with more...stefante? xxx homeless and cold-lintro-2 raquel...i'm at the community kitchen of north iowa in mason city. it's one of the places in our area that's been very busy...as people come in to get out cold...a enjoy a hot meal.xxx homeless and cold-lpkg-1 homeless and cold-lpkg-2 enduring the cold weather is not something many people look forward to. those at the community kitchen of north iowa are welcoming people who are without heat, food and shelter...includi ng patryck carpenter and his family. homeless and cold-lpkg-3 it helps like whe it's cold out it helps stay warm usually just to get out of the house and have a meal with my mom and sister. homeless and cold-lpkg-4 with this recent weather...more and more people are seeking refuge at the kitchen. homeless and cold-lpkg-5 "just two days ago it was below zero and we served 87 people at noon that day and another 50 at night so i think it just goes to show that people are willing to get in the cold when they need to." homeless and cold-lpkg-6 in mason city...the salvation army used to have warming centers open during cold spells. but in the past...not many people have used the service...so now...they'll only open them if emergency management asks. but giving residents a place to warm up is something the community kitchen is happy to do. "we appreciate all of the support we get from the community not only financialy but all of the groceries and like i mentioned the bread shelves it helps us emmensly." for patryck...it's more than just a place to warm up. 'i usually come her to get soxial conversations and to have a meal and hopefully meet some new people." / the community kitchen serves a meal monday through saturday from 11:30 to 12:30. and also in the evening from five until six monday through thursday. reporting live from mason city...stefante randall...kimt news three. / the community kitchen also provides transportation for those who are not able to get there on their own. / igloos-vo-3 a