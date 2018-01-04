Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-4-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

another cold start to our day before the cloud cover rolled in. the clouds will stick around for this evening and even bring some light snow to locations mainly along and west of i-35. this will be similar to the event this past tuesday night which brought some minor accumulation and reduced visibilities. the further east of i-35 you go this won't be impacting you. lowerthirdstrmtm3:sara knox meteorologist the onslaught of cold temperatures continue with some of us seeing a trace of fresh snowfall. no snow in rochester is expected with the cloud cover continuing to dissapate into the overnight hours. all of this dry air is thanks to higher pressure to the north. winds have slowed down tremendously, which is helping make this cold january day a lot more bearable. with the cold temps and wind chills we've suffered of late, little changes like this can make a big difference when it comes to any outdoor activities. i hate to say it, but another clear and cold night comes our way with wind chill values falling around 20 below once again. in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the clouds will gradually clear overnight as lows fall back into the double digits below 0. we'll see sunshine for friday with highs climbing back into the single digits above 0. this weekend will continue to warm up into the double digits above 0 for highs on saturday as cloud cover returns. there will be a chance for some isolated snow on sunday with highs warming to around 30 degrees. next week will stay mild early before cooling back a bit more by the middle to end of next week to the upper teens to around 20 for highs. we're tracking a system that looks to produce some moderate accumulation of snowfall next thursday. tonight: light snow early/decreasin g clouds. lows: double digits below 0. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. friday: becoming mostly sunny. highs: single digits above 0. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. friday night: mostly clear. lows: double digits below 0. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler. / winter storm-vo-3