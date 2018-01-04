Speech to Text for 2018 gas price predictions

new year kicks off - so come the predictions of what it will hold... and that includes the price of gas. gas buddy--an app connecting 70 million drivers to gas prices in the u-s --is predicting the price at the pump to go up 19 cents more than last year. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city seeing if you care--and what the increase means for you.xxx 2018 gas prices-lvo-4 amy - gas buddy is saying the 19 cent increase is the highest they've seen since 20-14. and the prediction makes this the second year in a row that gas prices may put a little dent in your wallet. 2018 gas prices-lvo-3 lowerthird2line:gas prices may increase in 2018 mason city, ia luckily--gas buddy isn't expecting any price increases to hit record highs this year. they expect the average gallon of gas to cost around three bucks. but places like chicago or new york city could see prices jumping over the three dollar mark. one woman i spoke to says the predicted increase doesn't phase her.xxx 2018 gas prices-lsot-3 lowerthird2line:denise schaefer mason city, ia denise - for me it doesn't make any difference because if i need gas in my car i'm going to pay whatever it is at the pump. now one thing to keep in mind this year is the importance of shopping around for gas. gas buddy says more and more gas stations are increasing or decreasing their prices by 20 to 40 cents... so it may pay off to shop around a bit. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily... you may be wondering how accurate gas buddy's predictions are. in 20-17 - the website predicted the national average to be two-forty nine a gallon... and that was only ten cents off the actual price of two thirty nine.