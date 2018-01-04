Speech to Text for Rooftop bar igloos closed due to city code

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rooftop bar with a lot of outdoor space found a unique way to stay open during these cold winter months. la vetta rooftop bar - which is connected to terza restaurant in downtown rochester installed plastic heated igloos that have been extremely popular. however as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out - a city ordinance has forced the general manager of the bar-restaurant to close down the igloo operation. she joins us live wh more - deedee?xxx rooftop igloo controversy-lvo-4 amy - la vetta is located on 3rd street south- east in rochester - near south broadway avenue. rooftop igloo controversy-lvo-2 a lot of people are pretty sad about this - if you haven't seen the igloos on the la vetta rooftop bar take a look... rooftop igloo controversy-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:la vetta rooftop igloos not allowed rochester, mn these are some images and videos from the restaurant's facebook page. the igloos were up for about two months and hundreds of people have them reserved throughout the rest of the winter season. however the general manager bruce paine has been forced to close the igloos because of a city code that doesn't allow menbrane structures like the igloos to be on rooftops that are 55 feet above the ground or higher. beyond that - even though paine says the igloos materials have proven to be safe - fire rated and stable - he is still required to have the material sent in to get tested which he has not yet done.xxx rooftop igloo controversy-lsot-1 rooftop igloo controversy-lsot-3 "we have 2,000 pounds of sand on these things and they're aerodynamic and the wind goes over them and they stay, the wind actually kind of pushes them down. but at the end of the day, they're just doing their job. is it flamable combustable material; no but did i have the material sent to the national fire prevention association to have to have it tested can i do that, yes but but i cant shrink the building." bruce is focused on finding solutions at this point and does plan to send in the material to get it tested. one possible option would be to move the igloos here to the restaurant's ground-level patio. however for the time being - he can't guarantee the igloos will be back which is why he had to cancel the hundreds of reservations over the next few months. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. more than a thousand people have shown their support for terza and la vetta by signing a "save the rooftop igloos" petition on change dot org. / train vs