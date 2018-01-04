Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 1-4-17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today with a chance for some isolated snow this evening and overnight. the temps will stay cold for the rest of the work week but there is a warm up moving our way for the weekend. warmer temperatures will arrive just in time for the weekend as highs move into the lower double digits for saturday and then the 20's for sunday. there will be a chance for some isolated snow saturday night with nothing major expected for accumulation. we'll continue with the "warmer" temps for next week with temperatures mostly staying just at or below average. today: partly cloudy. highs: single digits above 0. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d snow. lows: double digits below 0. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: single thanks