Speech to Text for Preventing S.A.D.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if the cold temps are getting you down, it may be more than just the "winter blues" seasonal affective disorder can happen any season but is most common during fall and winter. winter s?a?d symptoms are oversleeping, low energy, appetite changes. a person we talked to says she stays outdoors in winter, but sees family friends get cabin fever. xxx i think a lot of people take to the indoors, and aren't getting outside as much so they're not as motivated to do activities... too cold, stuck under a blanket sort of thing. according to the american psychiatric association, s? a?d is more common in women than men, and can happen at any age, but is (anchors