Speech to Text for Back to school in the cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

students are heading back to school, and in freezing temperatures. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in the studio with us to tell us how local schools are keeping students safe in these cold temperatures. good morning arielle ? schools are taking different precautions, for different ages, to keep students safe when returning to school. temperatures this low mean full coat racks, and empty playgrounds. rochester central lutheran school says only preschoolers and pre? kindergarten students stay inside if temperatures are 1 to 10 below zero. suzanne lagerwaard is the prinicpal at r?c?l?s. she says parents did express some concern about the cold. xxx as some of the parents dropped off this morning, they said will they be going out today. and our temperature cut off for our kindergarten through 8th grade is 10 below. so yesterday students at r? c?l?s stayed inside but the school is hoping they'll the charles city community school district says when wind chills are below zero degrees, students don't go outside for recess. it also says they work with nonprofits and churches in early december to get warm gear for students who may need it.