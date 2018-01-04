Speech to Text for Final state-of-the-city address

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first at ten - rochester's mayor made a big announcement at tonight's city council meeting. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there and has more...brooke? state of the city-lvo-2 raquel - tonight mayor brede gave the annual "state of the city" address at city hall - and with it came some big news.xxx state of the city-lsotvo-1 state of the city-lsotvo-4 "i will not be seeking re election in 2018. its been a unique honor to serve rochester as your mayor. and while we are not bedford falls, its been a wonderful life. happy new year and god bless. thank you." lowerthird2line:mayor brede gives "state of the city" address rochester, mn after the emotional announcement - those attending the meeting stood up and cheered for the mayor. but even though he announced his 16-year run as mayor will be coming to an end - brede also had encouraging words to share about the city . he spoke favoribly about the destination medical center development - stating that the 200 million dollar goal was passed. along with that - he says affordable housing is being addressed by an amazing community coalition. and while he will not be running for mayor - brede says he will continue to give 1-percent to representing this great city. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. there will be an election for rochester's next mayor this fall. / our